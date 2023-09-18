Blankenhorn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Blankenhorn will take a seat for the fourth game in a row, with his last three absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Jake Alu is making a third straight start in left field and looks to have emerged as the Nationals' preferred option at the position versus righties.
