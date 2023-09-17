Blankenhorn is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Brewers.
Blankenhorn is on the bench for the third consecutive game. With Sunday's game against righty Brandon Woodruff, the 27-year-old will be out of the lineup for the second straight game against a righty. Jake Alu will start in his place again.
More News
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Sitting against lefty•
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Getting regular run in left field•
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Pops first homer of 2023•
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Added to roster•