Blankenhorn signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Dec. 22, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Blankenhorn had elected free agency after being jettisoned from the Nats' 40-man roster in October but wound up re-signing. The 27-year-old outfielder went 5-for-31 with one home run with Washington before his season was ended by a foot injury. He'll be healthy for spring training.