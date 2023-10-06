Blankenhorn (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester.

Blakenhorn missed the last few weeks of the season with plantar fasciitis and has now been booted off the Nationals' 40-man roster. He got into 10 games with the Nats this season, going 5-for-31 with one home run.

