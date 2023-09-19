The Nationals placed Blankenhorn on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with plantar fasciitis, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Blankenhorn hasn't appeared in a game since last Thursday, and now at least there is an explanation for the extended absence. This 10-day IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 16, so the 27-year-old outfielder will be eligible to return as early as next Tuesday. Blake Rutherford is joining the active major-league roster in a corresponding move.