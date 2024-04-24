Lipscomb has joined the Nationals' taxi squad and could be called up from Triple-A Rochester prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Outfielder Lane Thomas is getting an MRI on his left knee after exiting Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers, and the expectation is that he'll require a trip to the injured list. Lipscomb put up a .563 OPS with one home run and four stolen bases over 14 games with the Nationals earlier this month. He could see action at third base if the club elects to use Nick Senzel in the outfield or in the designated hitter spot in place of Thomas.