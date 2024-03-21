Lipscomb has been the most surprising prospect in camp for the Nationals and has a real chance of winning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

A third-round pick in 2022, Lipscomb climbed up to Double-A Harrisburg last year and slashed .284/.310/.438 with 10 homers and an 18.2 percent strikeout rate over 80 games. The 23-year-old won a minor-league Gold Glove at third base in 2023, but he's played second base and shortstop as well in camp while batting .372 (16-for-43) with a 5:7 BB:K. He's peaking at the right time too, slugging his first homer of the spring Wednesday off Steven Matz while going 3-for-4 with four RBI against the Cardinals. The organization doesn't view him as a future utility player and wants him to play every day, but given that the Nationals have question marks at both second base and third base in Luis Garcia and Nick Senzel, it's not out of the question Lipscomb displaces one of them in the starting lineup to begin the season.