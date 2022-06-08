Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Arano was diagnosed with a "bad bone bruise" in his left knee, and the right-hander isn't expected to start a throwing program within the next two weeks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Arano landed on the injured list Monday and is eligible to be activated June 21, but he's set to be sidelined beyond the 15-day minimum. The right-hander doesn't have a clear recovery timeline, but he isn't likely to return until July at the earliest.