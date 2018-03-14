Nationals' Wander Suero: Returns to Triple-A
Suero (side) was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Suero posted a 1.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 42 strikeouts across 42.1 innings for Syracuse in 2017, with similar numbers in a shorter stint at Double-A Harrisburg. The 26-year-old is currently dealing with side tightness and his current status remains day-to-day, but he'll need to wait beyond Opening Day to make his MLB debut.
