Rutschman is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman started Baltimore's first 12 games of the season (eight at catcher, four at designated hitter), but he'll get a breather Friday for the series opener versus Milwaukee. James McCann will step in behind the plate to catch for Tyler Wells.
