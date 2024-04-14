Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Brewers.

The 26-year-old catcher took former battery mate DL Hall deep in the third inning, one of three Orioles' long balls on the afternoon. It was Rutschman's first homer of the season, and while his power hasn't fully arrived yet, he's still had a solid start to the campaign with a .283/.339/.377 slash line, seven RBI and nine runs through 13 games.