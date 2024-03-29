Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Angels.

Rutschman's Opening Day effort was highlighted by a two-run single in the second inning. The catcher scored each time he got aboard. He hit a reasonable .257 in spring training, but Rutschman has the upside to be the No. 1 catcher in fantasy. At the very least, he should see ample playing time this season after slashing .277/.374/.435 over 154 games (687 plate appearances) in 2023.