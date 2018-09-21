Cobb (finger) has been named Sunday's starter against the Yankees, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cobb's bullpen session Friday evidently went well, as he'll receive one at least one more start before the season comes to an end. He's been dealing with a blister on his right finger since early September, but he's feeling healthy enough to take the mound against a tough Yankees lineup.

