Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Delivers quality start
Cashner gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three through six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.
Even though he only registered seven swinging strikes, Cashner delivered his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander has a 4-2 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 43:20 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Cashner will have a tough matchup in his next start Saturday against the Rockies at Coors Field.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Turns in strong start•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start postponed due to weather•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Contains Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: New season high in strikeouts•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start bumped to Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Won't start Tuesday due to weather•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...