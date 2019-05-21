Cashner gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three through six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

Even though he only registered seven swinging strikes, Cashner delivered his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander has a 4-2 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 43:20 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Cashner will have a tough matchup in his next start Saturday against the Rockies at Coors Field.