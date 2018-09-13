Orioles' Andrew Cashner: MRI comes back clean
Cashner underwent an MRI on his left knee Thursday, which came back clean, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner has apparently been dealing with a sore knee, which explains his rocky start to September (14.85 ERA and 1:3 K:BB across 6.2 innings in two starts). The right-hander is expected to receive an injection after his MRI ruled out structural damage. It's unclear if Cashner will be able to make his next start, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Blue Jays, but manager Buck Showalter said he expects the 32-year-old to pitch again this season.
