Santander is out of Monday's lineup against the Astros while dealing with left ankle soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Santander sat out a game last week while dealing with the ankle issue and continues to manage the issue after serving as the designated hitter twice over the weekend. There's been no indication the 26-year-old will require a stint on the injured list, but he could be moved to the shelf if the injury doesn't improve throughout the week.