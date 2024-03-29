Santander went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Thursday against the Angels.

Santander drove in Baltimore's first run of the season on a fielder's choice in the first inning. However, he did his biggest damage three frames later, when he took Jose Suarez yard for a two-run homer -- his first of the season. Santander has hit at least 28 home runs in each of the last two campaigns and should remain an excellent source of counting stats in 2024.