Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

Santander gave the Orioles their first lead of the game with his eighth-inning blast, though Connor Wong tied it for the Red Sox a half-inning later. Santander has hit safely in each of the last four games, going 4-for-18 with four RBI. The 29-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start, slashing .216/.226/.431 over 53 plate appearances, but he already has three homers, 13 RBI, six runs scored and two doubles through 12 contests. Santander does not appear to be at risk of losing playing time yet.