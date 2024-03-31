Santander went 2-for-4 with a three -run home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 13-4 win against the Angels.

The Orioles were already up 9-1 when Santander delivered a three-run shot during the sixth inning, guaranteeing a blowout for the second straight game to begin the campaign. The veteran outfielder is well on his way to pushing for another 30-homer campaign with two long balls and seven RBI through the first two games of the season.