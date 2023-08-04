Santander is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Santander will take a day of physical and mental rest after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Thursday's series finale versus the Blue Jays. Austin Hays, Ryan McKenna and Ryan O'Hearn are starting across the outfield Friday and Adley Rutschman is taking a turn as the designated hitter.
