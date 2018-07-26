Orioles' Anthony Santander: Placed on DL
Santander was put on the minor-league disabled list due to a staph infection in his knee earlier this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer as the outfielder has been out since July 19 with this ailment. After being optioned to Double-A Bowie in mid-May, he's hit .258/.293/.402 with five home runs and 22 RBI across 54 games.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...