Santander was put on the minor-league disabled list due to a staph infection in his knee earlier this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer as the outfielder has been out since July 19 with this ailment. After being optioned to Double-A Bowie in mid-May, he's hit .258/.293/.402 with five home runs and 22 RBI across 54 games.