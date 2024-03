Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that he's hopeful Hays (shoulder) is fine and can play Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hays is sore after being hit in the right shoulder by a pitch Saturday, but it sounds like he should be OK. If Hays isn't able to play in Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, he will get in some live at-bats early next week when the O's return to Baltimore.