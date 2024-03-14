Mullins (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

He'll rejoin the spring lineup for the first time since March 4 after the Orioles elected to exercise caution with Mullins over the past week and a half while he contended with right hamstring discomfort. Considering that Mullins had already compiled nine at-bats through five spring games prior to suffering the injury, he should only require a handful more of appearances in the Grapefruit League to get himself prepared for the start of the regular season. The fact that Mullins is being deployed in the outfield rather than at designated hitter suggests the Orioles don't have any concern about his ability to sprint or change direction as he makes his way back from the hamstring injury.