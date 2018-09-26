Orioles' Chris Davis: On bench vs. Sale

Davis is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will hit the bench for a fourth straight game with the Red Sox deploying another left-hander in Chris Sale for Game 2 of Wednesday's twin bill. Trey Mancini will once again cover first base in place of Davis.

