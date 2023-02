Tate will be sidelined for the first month of the season due to a flexor strain suffered in November, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

It hasn't been a good day for the Orioles' bullpen with Felix Bautista (shoulder, knee) also slowed. The hope is that Tate will be ready to return around late April/early May, but flexor strains can linger and sometimes lead to more serious injuries. Tate posted a 3.05 ERA over 67 appearances for the O's last season.