The Orioles optioned Hall to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hall is healthy again after he overcame a lower-back injury to make two extended Grapefruit League relief appearances Monday and Saturday, but the Orioles want him to continue building up as a starter in the minors before a return to the majors is considered. Assuming he stays healthy and productive at Norfolk in the early part of the season, Hall should be among the top candidates for a promotion if a spot in the big-league rotation opens up at any point.