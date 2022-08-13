Hall was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday after his start against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hall made his MLB debut Saturday, allowing five earned runs on five hits and three walks across 3.2 innings to take the loss. He also struck out six, showcasing his potential to be effective as a starter in the majors. However, for the time being, Baltimore plans to shift Hall to a relief role in the minors and have him return to the majors for the final month of the season. Hall should have the opportunity to be extremely effective as a reliever, as he's racked up a 36 percent strikeout rate across 70 innings as a starter with Norfolk this season.