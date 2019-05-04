Hall has started the 2019 season at High-A Frederick, where he's posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 18.1 innings.

Hall's control has been the main culprit for his high ratios, as he's walked 14 batters so far. The good news is that he also has 30 strikeouts and has allowed only one homer.

