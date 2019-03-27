Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gets nod for third game of season
Bundy is slated to start the Orioles' third game of the season Sunday versus the Yankees, Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Heading into the week, Bundy looked to open the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter, but he'll be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule with manager Brandon Hyde choosing to use Nate Karns as an opener in Saturday's contest. The extra day off can probably only help Bundy, who was lit up for 19 runs on 36 hits and four walks over 21.2 innings in spring training.
