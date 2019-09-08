Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Start pushed to Thursday

Bundy will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was originally slated to face the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he'll receive an additional day of rest with Ty Blach and John Means starting the first two games of the series. Bundy has a 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 142:49 K:BB through 144 innings this season.

