Rodriguez was handed the loss in Sunday's 11-8 defeat against the Rangers in Game 2 of the ALDS, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks across 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Rodriguez had a rough welcome to the postseason, getting tagged early by the Rangers offense. The bulk of the damage came on a litany of singles in the second inning and with his pitch count climbing the team turned to the bullpen to escape the jam. Rodriguez has had a decent start to his career this season, pitching to a 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 122 regular season innings with 129 strikeouts.