Rodriguez (4-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing five hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Yankees. He struck out three.

While the 24-year-old right-hander recorded his lowest strikeout total of the season so far, Rodriguez kept New York from pushing across a run despite having runners in scoring position in three of the six innings in which he worked. He tossed 54 of 101 pitches for strikes before exiting, coming up just short of his fourth quality start of the year, and he gave up two runs or fewer for the fifth time in six trips to the mound. Rodriguez will take a 3.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 34 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Cincinnati.