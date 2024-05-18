The Orioles reinstated Rodriguez (shoulder) from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Mariners.

After landing on the injured list May 1 with right shoulder inflammation, Rodriguez will return to the Orioles' rotation without making a rehab appearance in the minors. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday, though it's unclear how many pitches he's built up to since then, making it possible he works under a pitch count while facing the Mariners. Mike Baumann was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.