Rodriguez (10-3) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

This was just the second time in his last seven starts that Rodriguez walked multiple batters, but that was virtually the only flaw in his performance Tuesday. It was also his third scoreless outing of the year. Rodriguez is now at a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB through 88.2 innings over 15 starts. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Cubs for his next appearance if the Orioles go to a six-man rotation, though he could move up to pitch on regular rest at Oakland on Sunday if Baltimore elects to work with five starters.