Rodriguez (elbow) was scratched from a scheduled bullpen session Thursday and sent for imaging due to right shoulder soreness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The injury is separate from the elbow/triceps issue that's kept Rodriguez out all season. It's an especially worrisome setback given that the right-hander missed nearly the final two months of last season with a right lat strain. The Orioles should be able to provide more information on Rodriguez's status after the MRI results come back, but certainly he's not going to be rejoining the big-league rotation anytime soon.