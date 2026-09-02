Rodriguez (4-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Yankees.

Rodriguez gave up back-to-back home runs to Spencer Jones and Jazz Chisholm in the first inning. After that, Rodriguez put together a decent outing, but the damage was already done. This was his first loss in four starts, a span in which he's allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 22.2 innings. Rodriguez now has a 6.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 72:33 K:BB through 77.2 innings over 16 starts this year. He'll remain a risky fantasy option with a road start in Boston projected for early next week.