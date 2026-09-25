Rodriguez (5-8) allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two over five innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Thursday.

Rodriguez wasn't great, but he did enough to end his season on a winning note. However, the five walks were a season high, and he allowed 19 runs over 27 innings across his five starts in September. Rodriguez ends 2026 at a 6.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 85:43 K:BB through 98.2 innings over 20 starts, failing to revitalize his young career with a change of scenery this year.