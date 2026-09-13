Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Rodriguez was able to get out of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning without giving up a run. He kept the Nationals off the board until he was tagged for two runs in the sixth, but it was still a nice bounce-back performance from the 26-year-old right-hander, who had allowed nine runs in his two outings (spanning 10 innings) prior to Sunday. Rodriguez will take a 6.10 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 87 innings into his net start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Twins.