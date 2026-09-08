Rodriguez (4-7) took the loss Monday against the Red Sox after allowing five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.

Rodriguez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first but couldn't repeat the feat in the second. Jarren Duran opened the inning with a solo homer before Rodriguez surrendered a three-run shot to former Orioles teammate Adley Rutschman, putting the Angels in a 4-0 hole they'd never escape from. Rodriguez's ERA climbed to 6.28 after this outing, and he's given up at least three earned runs in four of his last six starts. The 26-year-old should remain a risky fantasy option and is slated to make his next start on the road against the Nationals this weekend.