Rodriguez (4-8) took the loss Friday against the Twins after allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four over 6.2 innings. He also hit a batter.

Rodriguez settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, keeping Minnesota off the board over his next five frames. However, he'd allow another run when rookie Walker Jenkins homered in the seventh before Rodriguez departed with two outs. This was Rodriguez's first quality start since Aug. 20, when he earned a win over the Astros, but he's gone 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP across 27.2 innings since then. He's expected to make his final start of the season Thursday on the road against the Mariners.