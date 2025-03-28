Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rodriguez revealed afterward that it was the second time he's thrown from the mound since he received a cortisone shot for his right elbow inflammation. The right-hander is still relatively early on in a ramp-up process that is likely to take several more weeks, but he is moving in a positive direction.

More News