Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez revealed afterward that it was the second time he's thrown from the mound since he received a cortisone shot for his right elbow inflammation. The right-hander is still relatively early on in a ramp-up process that is likely to take several more weeks, but he is moving in a positive direction.
