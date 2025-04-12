Rodriguez (elbow) threw a side session before Saturday's game against Toronto, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Rodriguez tossed his third session Saturday during his recovery from right elbow inflammation. This progression in his throwing program would appear to put him on track to perhaps face live hitters soon, although his next steps have yet to be determined. Rodriguez still needs to go on a minor-league rehab assignment as well, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect to have the hard-throwing right-hander available until sometime in early May at the earliest.
