Rodriguez (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rodriguez is set to toss his third session during his recovery from right elbow inflammation, which would be another step closer to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The hard-throwing right-hander should be stashed in the majority of mixed leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back in the Orioles' rotation until late April at the earliest. Cade Povich is currently working as Baltimore's fifth starter, but he's struggled to a 6.10 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 10.1 innings (two starts) to begin the year.