Rodriguez (11-3) picked up the win Sunday against Oakland, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out eight.

Rodriguez earned his sixth victory in seven starts, catapulting him up the leaderboard in the category and into a three-way tie for the most wins in baseball. Outside of a seven-run showing against the Astros on June 21, Rodriguez has yielded three or fewer runs in six straight starts, and has struck out eight batters in three of his last four outings. The 24-year-old is scheduled for a matchup with the Yankees at Camden Yards next weekend. Rodriguez blanked the Yankees over 5.2 innings April 29.