Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Rodriguez (elbow/shoulder) will receive a second opinion after getting MRI results back, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The imaging results haven't been disclosed, but it could be an ominous sign that Rodriguez is immediately looking for a second opinion. The right-hander was rehabbing from elbow/triceps inflammation before experiencing soreness in his right shoulder Thursday, which prompted the MRI.
