Rodriguez (9-3) earned the win over Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Rodriguez was tagged for seven runs over five innings against Houston during his previous trip to the mound, but he was much better Wednesday, notching his seventh quality start of the campaign and his ninth victory. The right-hander did give up two home runs, but both were of the solo variety, and they accounted for the only scores the Guardians managed against him. Rodriguez has been good at limiting long balls this season -- Wednesday marked just the second time he has allowed multiple homers -- and he's completed at least five frames in all but one of his 14 starts. He holds a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 89:25 K:BB across 82.1 innings on the campaign.