Rodriguez (11-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Rodriguez allowed a season-high three home runs, including a three-run homer in the first inning and back-to-back long balls to Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the fifth. He generated 13 swinging strikes on 91 pitches but was burned by his mistakes, breaking a run of three consecutive quality-start victories. The 24-year-old will take a 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 112:31 K:BB across 99.2 innings into the All-Star break.