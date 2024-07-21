Rodriguez (12-4) earned the win over Texas on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Rodriguez was staked to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but he gave up a pair of runs to split the advantage in half in the bottom of the frame. However, those were the only tallies Texas managed against him, and the right-hander ended with his 12th win -- second most in the majors -- and 10th quality start. Four of those quality starts have come over Rodriguez's past five outings.