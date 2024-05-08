Rodriguez (shoulder) threw 15 pitches off the mound Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the first time Rodriguez has thrown off a mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with right shoulder inflammation. The hope is that the right-hander will be ready to go when his 15 days are up, but he still has some hurdles to clear in order to make that a reality.
