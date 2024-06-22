Rodriguez (8-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks over five-plus innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Houston.

Rodriguez gave up a run in each of the first and second innings but the real damage didn't come until later. He coughed up a three-run shot to Jake Meyers in the fifth inning and was charged with two runs during Houston's nine-run sixth. Rodriguez saw his three-game winning streak come to an end while taking his first loss of the month. He's given up seven runs twice this season but has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 13 outings, resulting in a 3.82 ERA overall. The 24-year-old righty is in line for a home matchup with Cleveland next week.